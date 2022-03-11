MLK Family Services Board Elects Aieshya Jackson, Darren James to Leadership Roles

SPRINGFIELD — The board of directors of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services has elected Aieshya Jackson as vice president and Darren James as treasurer.

“Aieshya and Darren have stepped up to take on more responsibility just when our organization needs it most,” said Calvin Hill, chair of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services. “They bring critical skills to our leadership team and an integral part of our future.”

Jackson is a business manager for the city of Springfield Library Department and has more than 15 years of financial-services experience. She is a graduate of Bay Path University, where she earned a master’s degree in healthcare management. She also attended the Connecticut School of Finance and Management.

James is a financial representative for Northwestern Mutual and has more than eight years of financial-services and operations experience. He earned a bachelor’s degree from American International College with a concentration in communications and business.