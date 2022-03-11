Bulkley Richardson Welcomes Two Attorneys

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson recently welcomed James Moher and Michael McAndrew to the firm.

Moher joined the firm as counsel in the Business and Finance department, where his practice will focus on general corporate and business matters, including mergers and acquisitions and other transactional work. He will also be active in the areas of cannabis and other emerging businesses.

Moher previously practiced at a Hartford, Conn. law firm and most recently was founder and CEO of a successful startup business, giving him an insider’s perspective on the challenges and opportunities faced by a small business. He received a bachelor’s degree from Boston College in 2008 and a juris doctor from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 2011.

McAndrew joined Bulkley Richardson’s Litigation department as an associate.

Previously, McAndrew was a law clerk at several area law firms and served as a clerk intern to the Hon. Alfred Covello in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. He received a bachelor’s degree from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, magna cum laude, in 2018 and a juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law, magna cum laude, in 2021.

“The firm is honored to have two outstanding lawyers join the firm’s largest practice areas,” said Dan Finnegan, Bulkley Richardson’s managing partner. “Finding qualified candidates has been tough for all law firms, but we have kept our standards high. James and Mike fall nicely into our model for growth and will contribute to the firm’s overall success.”