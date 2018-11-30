Monson Savings Bank Appoints Paul Hillsburg VP of Financial Advisory Services

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced that Paul Hillsburg has joined the bank as vice president of Financial Advisory Services. He has more than 15 years of experience in the wealth and financial-services industry. He began his career as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch and is now a financial advisor with Infinex Financial Group, located at Monson Savings Bank.

Hillsburg specializes in all aspects of retirement and income planning for clientele consisting of small-business owners, successful professionals, families, individuals, and retirees. His primary objective is to work with clients on retirement income planning, wealth transfer, increasing income, maximizing overall returns, and reducing taxes. He holds FINRA Series 7, 66 securities registrations as well as life- and health-insurance licenses and a degree in business management.

“We are extremely pleased to have Paul join us,” said Steve Lowell, president of Monson Savings Bank. “We look forward to Paul helping customers with various types of investments and enhancing and expanding our financial-advisory services with his expertise.”