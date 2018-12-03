LUSO Toy Drive to Benefit Springfield-area Children

SPRINGFIELD — LUSO Federal Credit Union is collecting new, unwrapped toys this holiday season to benefit the Wonderfund. All toys collected will be distributed locally to Springfield-area children in the care of the Department of Children and Family.

“Each year, our friends and neighbors generously donate toys to help children in the communities we serve, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support,” said Jennifer Calheno, president and CEO of LUSO Federal Credit Union. “I’m confident this year will be no different and that, through our efforts, we’ll help to make Christmas morning bright for children throughout Greater Springfield.”

Toy donations may be dropped off at LUSO’s Ludlow and Wilbraham branches through Friday, Dec. 14. For each toy given, donors will receive a raffle ticket to be entered to win a $250 gift-card wreath.