Monson Savings Bank Coordinates More Than $8,000 in Donations to United Way

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank (MSB) has long held that one of its main responsibilities as a community bank is to be a virtuous corporate citizen by giving back to the communities where it conducts business. One of the many ways MSB gives back is with its annual efforts to support the United Way of the Pioneer Valley.

Every year, the bank’s Human Resources department organizes a donation and pledge drive to benefit the United Way of Pioneer Valley. The annual campaign and online pledge drive runs for two weeks. During this time, employees are invited to donate to the United Way via a one-time donation or pledge a reoccurring deduction from their payroll for the upcoming year. During the recent campaign, Monson Savings’ employees donated and pledged a total of $5,242.

Beyond the annual pledge drive, this year, Monson Savings Bank employees raised an additional $1,175 through a fun, but competitive, internal bingo game and $700 through the Bank’s TGIF Dress Down Program. The community bank also provided United Way’s Chicopee Food Cupboard with a $1,000 sponsorship, non-perishable food donations made by employees, and volunteers for its Thanksgiving meal distribution. In total, Monson Savings has helped to donate more than $8,000 to United Way this year.

“The challenges of the past several years have been enormous for many of our neighbors,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “We have an amazingly generous team of employees at Monson Savings Bank who are committed to supporting our communities. I am proud of their contributions to United Way, and it is our heartfelt honor to help.”