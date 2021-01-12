Monson Savings Bank Donates $15,000 to Nonprofits Chosen by Community Votes

MONSON — After Monson Savings Bank asked community members to cast their votes for their favorite charitable organizations as a part of the Monson Savings Bank 2021 Community Giving Initiative, more than 3,400 votes were received.

Now that the votes have been tallied, Monson Savings Bank is donating a total of $15,000 among the top 10 vote recipients. In total, 200 organizations received votes.

“We express our heartfelt congratulations to the top 10 recipients of votes received through the Monson Savings Bank 2021 Community Giving Initiative,” said Dan Moriarty, president of Monson Savings Bank. “They are all well-deserved nonprofit organizations, and we can see why they were chosen by community members.”

The recipients include Women’s Empowerment Scholarship (Greater Springfield), Wilbraham United Players, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield, Rick’s Place (Wilbraham), I Found Light Against All Odds (Greater Springfield), Academy Hill Private School Scholarship (Springfield), Scantic Valley YMCA (Wilbraham), Monson Free Library, St. Michael’s Players (East Longmeadow), and Link to Libraries Inc. (Hampden). This was the 11th year of the Monson Savings Bank Initiative.

“All of us at Monson Savings Bank are so happy to continue to receive such enthusiastic involvement through the Community Giving Initiative. We love working together with the public to ensure that the nonprofits that make a positive impact in our communities are recognized and supported,” Moriarty said. “As a local community bank committed to doing whatever it takes to support our customers, businesses, and communities, we understand how much of a difference these organizations can truly make for our neighbors.”