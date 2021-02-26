Monson Savings Bank Promotes Paul Shepardson to Digital Systems Officer

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced the promotion of Paul Shepardson to digital systems officer.

“We are very happy to have Paul lead our digital banking team and for his continued growth with the bank. He has been instrumental in ensuring our customers receive the service and support needed in order to bank digitally,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Digital banking services have become increasingly valuable and popular, especially in the last year. With Paul at the helm, we know that our customers will be well taken care of and that we will continue to be at the forefront of adoption when it comes to the latest and greatest digital services for our customers.”

In his role as digital systems officer, Shepardson is responsible for overseeing Monson Savings Bank’s electronic banking services and support. Additionally, he is responsible for staying up to date on cutting-edge and convenient digital banking options that could be offered to the bank’s customers.

Shepardson began his career in the banking industry with Monson Savings Bank 10 years ago. He initially worked as a customer service associate before being promoted to customer service representative. He later became the bank’s first business banking administrator and e-banking specialist. Since then, he has excelled in the electronic-banking department. He is a graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies.

“I am excited for what the future holds in regard to online banking technology and the many conveniences it will provide to our customers,” Shepardson said. “I am proud to be a member of the Monson Savings Bank team, for it is comprised of passionate, hardworking individuals who stop at nothing to ensure that the customer is nothing less than completely satisfied.”