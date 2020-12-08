Monson Savings Bank Promotes Sara Rodrigues to Commercial Loan Operations Officer

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Sara Rodrigues to Commercial Loan Operations officer.

“Sara has always been a positive contributor to our team at Monson Savings Bank, and that is no different when it comes to her work with the commercial-lending team and customers,” President Dan Moriarty said. “She has continually displayed her dedication to making sure our customers have a smooth lending experience. We are grateful to have her as a part of the team and look forward to her continued growth.”

In her new role, she is responsible for managing the commercial-loan administrative team and servicing team at Monson Savings Bank, as well as planning, organizing, and directing all commercial-lending operations.

Rodrigues has been with Monson Savings for eight years, previously serving in the role of Commercial Loan Operations manager. She has more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry, with 19 of those years within the commercial-lending sector. Prior to working with Monson Savings Bank, she worked with TD Bank, N.A. as a commercial-loan document supervisor.

A believer in giving back to the communities she works and resides in, Rodrigues is a volunteer with Link to Libraries and the Monson Schools Read a Loud program. She reads to schoolchildren and helps the organization with its mission to distribute new books to the school and home libraries of children in need. She also serves on the Monson Savings Bank community reinvestment committee.

“Since I started my career with Monson Savings Bank, it has been clear to me that this bank has a strong commitment to serving their customers with the best service possible and giving back to the local communities,” Rodrigues said. “Likewise, they take care of their employees and encourage growth. I am so happy to continue to develop my skills with Monson Savings Bank and help our commercial-loan customers along their financing journey.”