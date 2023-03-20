Monson Savings Bank Receives 5-Star Rating for Financial Strength, Stability

MONSON — BauerFinancial Inc., a leading, national bank-rating firm, announced that Monson Savings Bank has once again earned its top (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability. Having earned Bauer’s 5-Star rating for 40 or more consecutive quarters, Monson Savings Bank has earned an even higher designation as an Exceptional Performance Bank. This marks the bank’s 53rd consecutive 5-Star rating.

Bauer rates every federally insured U.S. chartered bank with the same strict standards, and reported that Monson Savings Bank continues to outperform its peers.

“What does it mean when we say, ‘like having a friend in the banking business?’” said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “It means loyalty and dedication. It’s a connection, one that you can rarely find in a big bank. But at Monson Savings Bank, it comes naturally. Not to mention, a local bank means local decisions, made by people just like you.”

Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank, added that, “as a local community bank serving the financial needs of our area for over 150 years, all of us at Monson Savings Bank are incredibly proud of this 5-Star rating that recognizes our consistent performance in financial strength and stability. We work hard to remain well-capitalized and financially sound to ensure we are providing our customers and communities with the support that only a community bank can provide.”