Monson Savings Bank Welcomes Darlene Mark, David Babine

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced that Darlene Mark has joined the bank as vice president and commercial loan officer, and David Babine has come on board as the bank’s newest mortgage loan originator.

Formerly with Country Bank, Mark has been in banking for 20 years. Her entire banking career has been spent in commercial lending as a credit analyst, portfolio manager, and presently as a commercial loan officer. She has a bachelor’s degree and MBA in business administration from Western New England University and is also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts School for Financial Studies at Babson College. Actively involved in the community, she is a finance committee member of Ludlow Boys and Girls Club and volunteers for Junior Achievement.

“We are thrilled to have Darlene join our team,” said Steve Lowell, president of Monson Savings Bank. “Her experience, perspective, and ability to develop trusted relationships will be of tremendous value to our business customers.”

Babine brings close to 20 years of experience in banking, many of those in residential lending. He is a graduate of Westfield State College with a bachelor’s degree in communications. He also obtained a master’s degree in education psychology and an advanced graduate degree in guidance counseling from the American International College. He has spent some time as a school counselor at various local high schools and volunteered as a local athletic coach.

“We are extremely pleased to have David join us,” Lowell said. “He has a wealth of knowledge and is completely dedicated to customer service and our communities, which is certainly the right fit for our team.”