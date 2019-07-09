Bulkley Richardson Launches Cybersecurity Series

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced the launch of CyberSafe, a series of cybersecurity events and written alerts to provide critical information to businesses and organizations on topics of cybersecurity.

How will the soon-to-be implemented California Consumer Privacy Act impact businesses in Massachusetts? What are the safeguards to put in place to minimize damage caused by a data breach? What are your obligations under new Massachusetts laws? How does the General Data Protection Regulation affect your business? These topics — and more — will be covered in the first event, when Jim Duda and Lauren Ostberg, attorneys in Bulkley Richardson’s cybersecurity practice, team up with Chris Wisneski, IT Security and Assurance Services manager at Whittlesey, on Monday, July 15 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Bulkley Richardson’s office in Springfield. Following the program will be a networking reception. Registration is required by e-mailing [email protected].

The CyberSafe series will meet quarterly to cover topics on preparation, assessment, implementation, and response to help attendees understand their legal obligations, safeguards to stay protected, and what to do in the event of a breach.