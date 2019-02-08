More Than $200,000 in Scholarships Available Through HCC Foundation

HOLYOKE — More than $200,000 in scholarship money is available for new, current, and transferring Holyoke Community College (HCC) students for the 2019-20 academic year. The application deadline is Wednesday, March 20.

Students must be currently enrolled at HCC or have been accepted for the upcoming academic year to be eligible for scholarships, which are awarded through HCC’s nonprofit fundraising corporation, the HCC Foundation, a 501(c)(3).

“Scholarships through the HCC Foundation support and recognize the accomplishments of students pursuing any field of study, from various backgrounds, across all the communities we serve,” said Amanda Sbriscia, HCC’s vice president of Institutional Advancement and the foundation’s executive director. “Thanks to our donors, HCC students have the chance to benefit from funding that will set them up for even greater success.”

For the 2018-19 academic year, the HCC Foundation awarded 140 different scholarships to 223 students.

For more information or to fill out the online application, visit hccscholarships.org. Questions should be directed to the HCC Foundation scholarship office at (413) 552-2182 or in Donahue 170 on the HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave.