MOSSO Chamber to Perform on Sept. 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Bing Productions will present MOSSO’s “Mix and Match: A Chamber Music Medley” on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in Asbury Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, 361 Sumner Ave., Springfield.

This performance by the MOSSO Chamber Players features violinists Robert Lawrence and Miho Matsuno, violist Masako Yanagita, cellist Patricia Edens, double bassist Boots Maleson, clarinetist Christopher Cullen, horn player Robert Hoyle, and bassoonist Shotaro Mori. According to Lawrence, the program — including the music of Mozart, Brahms, Dvořák, and Schubert — will be family-friendly and last approximately 75 minutes.

General-admission tickets, $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/mosso-chamber-ensemble-tickets-408920240447.