Ron Bryant Named President of Baystate Health Regional Hospitals

SPRINGFIELD — Ron Bryant, president of Baystate Noble Hospital and Baystate Franklin Medical Center – Northern Region, will extend his role to become president of Baystate Health Regional Hospitals, which also includes Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.

His new role becomes effective on Oct. 9 upon the retirement of Molly Gray as president and chief administrative officer of the Baystate Health Eastern Region.

“At Baystate Health, our goal is to continue providing a top-tier patient experience while focusing on safety, quality, and value across our organization. Ron’s proven visionary leadership and business acumen will further our mission of improving the health of the people in our communities every day, with quality and compassion,” said Marion McGowan, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Baystate Health.

Bryant joined Baystate Health in 2015 as president of Baystate Noble Hospital. Previously, he was executive vice president and CEO for the Noble Hospital Health System. In 2018, he was promoted to president of both Baystate Noble Hospital and Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

He brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within the Western Mass. healthcare community. During his time as president of Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield and Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, he successfully developed the strategic and operational plans for the two hospitals, comprised of 200 combined beds and nearly 1,800 team members. He will now oversee three hospitals with nearly 300 combined beds and more than 2,300 Baystate team members.