MOSSO to Present ‘A Holiday Musicale’ in Longmeadow on Dec. 11

SPRINGFIELD — MOSSO, the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, will present “MOSSO and Friends: A Holiday Musicale” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 763 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow.

The family-friendly concert showcases the talents of violinist Marsha Harbison, cellist Boris Kogan, pianist Sofya Shainskaya, and baritone John Thomas. The program features selections from Bach, Beethoven, Beach, Broadway, and holiday favorites.The full program will be announced from the stage.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased in advance through EventBrite by clicking here. Tickets may also be available at the door one hour prior to the performance.

MOSSO is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of nor affiliated with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. MOSSO was organized by the musicians in 2021 to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Mass.