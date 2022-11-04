HCC to Host National Cross-country Championship on Nov. 5

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will host the National Junior College Athletic Assoc. (NJCAA) Division III cross-country championship on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Nearly 300 athletes from 41 community colleges and junior colleges from as far west as Missouri and as far south as Georgia will compete this weekend at Stanley Park in Westfield for national titles in men’s and women’s cross-country events. The tournament director is Tom Stewart, HCC director of Athletics and parliamentarian for the NJCAA. HCC last hosted the NJCAA Division III cross-country championship in 2019 at Stanley Park.

The women’s race begins at 10 a.m., and the men’s race at begins at 11 a.m. The awards ceremony will be held sometime around 12:30-1 p.m. Sharale Mathis, HCC’s vice president of Academic and Student Affairs, will hand out awards to the winners.