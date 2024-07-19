MountainOne Awards More Than $150,000 in Community Grants During Second Quarter

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne announced the completion of its community-dividend funding for the second quarter of 2024, distributing more than $150,000 to support various not-for-profit organizations in the Berkshires and South Shore communities.

MountainOne’s $25,000 sponsorship of the North Adams SteepleCats, a New England Collegiate Baseball League team, helps bring baseball to Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams, enriching the greater Berkshire community. MountainOne has been a prominent sponsor of the Steeplecats since their inception in 2002.

MountainOne was the inaugural pavilion sponsor of the Berkshire Innovation Center (BIC) at its inception in 2020, and continues its commitment of support to the BIC in 2024. In the recent grants, MountainOne committed $10,000 to the BIC in Pittsfield, supporting programming that focuses on vital areas such as STEM education, entrepreneurship, career preparation, and leadership, driving economic growth, and community empowerment.

The Brien Center in Pittsfield, dedicated to providing comprehensive behavioral-health services for more than a century, received $10,000 from MountainOne to support its Youth Substance Use Prevention and Intervention program, which delivers essential services to local schools and ensures the well-being of young people in the community.

In celebration of 50 years of service, MountainOne awarded $5,000 to Old Colony Elder Services in Brockton to support its behavioral-health and wellness programs, aiding the aging community on the South Shore.

MountainOne contributed $5,000 to BFAIR, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The funds will support the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to provide services for individuals with developmental disabilities, autism, and acquired brain injury.

MountainOne also donated $5,000 to sponsor Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth’s Hearts and Hammers Gala. The gala is the nonprofit’s top fundraising event of the year, raising money to assist in its mission to combat poverty and homelessness through home construction and repair.

With summer in full swing, MountainOne’s community dividend grant program also supports numerous community events, including the Summer Concert Series hosted by Friends of the Scituate Library, farmers’ markets in North Adams and Williamstown, Pittsfield and Williamstown 4th of July parades, and the North Adams Downtown Celebration on Aug. 14. It also supported pride events in Pittsfield, North Adams, and Quincy, underscoring its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

MountainOne’s summer contributions also include sponsorship of numerous golf tournaments benefiting organizations such as BCARC in Pittsfield, the Bianchi-Barbarotta Foundation in Pittsfield, the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield, Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, Plymouth Public Library, and UCP of Western Massachusetts in Pittsfield. In addition, MountainOne has supported local baseball and softball teams, as well as charitable walk/run events, including the South Shore Food Bank’s Fresh Bite 5K and Citrus Stroll in Rockland and NAMIWalk Berkshire County in Pittsfield.

“Through these initiatives, MountainOne reaffirms its dedication to cultivating vibrant communities across the Berkshires and South Shore,” said Jennifer Meehan, Community Engagement officer at MountainOne. “Our community-dividend program is designed to support organizations that better people’s lives, and we are pleased to be a contributor to help continue the work these organizations generate.”