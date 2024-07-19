Nominations Close on July 26 for Glenmeadow’s Inaugural Age of Excellence Awards

SPRINGFIELD — Glenmeadow recently announced the inaugural Age of Excellence Awards: Celebrating Success over 60, a new event dedicated to honoring older adults in the community who embody the vigor and purpose that come with age and experience.

The public is invited to submit nominations for individuals who deserve to be celebrated. Nominees should be those who have made significant contributions to their communities, pursued new adventures, or demonstrated an unwavering spirit of excellence.

Honorees will be recognized at the Age of Excellence Awards ceremony, set to take place on Sept. 4 at the Carriage House at the Barney Estate. Nominations can be submitted online at glenmeadow.org/age-of-excellence-awards until Friday, July 26. Hard copies of the nomination form can also be found at the concierge desk at Glenmeadow. A panel of community leaders will then review and select those to be celebrated at the event.

“The Age of Excellence Awards honor the ways that those over 60 are showing us all that age is just a number,” Glenmeadow President and CEO Kathy Martin said. “These are our friends, colleagues, and family members who are changing the world and our perceptions of what it means to get older. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements, as well as their wisdom, resilience, and invaluable contributions to our region.”

The Age of Excellence Awards will bring together honorees, their families, friends, and supporters to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of these community members. It is also a fundraising event to support Glenmeadow, including the $10.5 million renovation project that is aligned with what is important to today’s older adults and to prepare the next generation of Glenmeadow residents. This event is intricately tied to Glenmeadow’s “Next Chapter” campaign theme, serving as a platform to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of older adults as they redefine life in their later years. Tickets are available for purchase online by clicking here.