MountainOne Recognized Among Top 40 Best Places to Work

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne announced it has been named a Best Place to Work by Cape & Plymouth Business Marketing, LLC, formerly known as Cape & Plymouth Business Media, LLC.

MountainOne is one of 40 companies within and beyond the South Shore to receive this honor. All nominations were evaluated based on criteria in team culture, hiring, training, community service, and company communication. MountainOne specifically excelled in creating a strong company culture, active community involvement, and effective communication.

MountainOne values its employees, known as Mountaineers, and empowers every employee, regardless of their unique background, to set and achieve their professional goals. The company shows its appreciation for their hard work in many ways. Examples include its Mountaineer Gear apparel program, wellness initiatives, individual milestone celebrations, training opportunities for career advancement, and, most notably, the annual All-Mountaineer event that brings together staff from the South Shore and Berkshire offices.

MountainOne’s commitment to community service is a key part of its culture and a source of pride for its employees. This is evident in its charitable contributions, sponsorships, volunteering, and financial-education efforts. Recent examples include its support of Quincy Pride, which celebrates diversity, as well as involvement in events like the Scituate St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Rockland Fall Fest, Scituate Heritage Day, and the Rockland Holiday Stroll.

Communication is also a key focus at MountainOne. ‘The Horn,’ the company’s intranet, is the main platform for sharing news and updates. A communication committee, with representatives from every department, also meets monthly to provide updates, encourage collaboration, and ensure clear communication across the company. MountainOne also hosts periodic virtual town halls and uses social media to share information and celebrate employee achievements.

“We are thrilled for MountainOne to be named a Best Place to Work,” said Beth Petropulos, senior vice president, Senior Human Resources Officer at MountainOne. “This recognition reflects not only the efforts of our leadership to create a positive workplace, but also a nod to our employees who treat their colleagues and customers with respect and care. Fostering a positive company culture is a top priority at MountainOne.”