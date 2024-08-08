Greenfield Cooperative Bank Promotes Kristen Canedy to Northfield Branch Manager

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced the promotion of Kristen Canedy to branch manager of its Northfield branch. In this role, she will oversee all branch operations, including customer service and team management.

Canedy joined Greenfield Co-op in 2020 as a teller and quickly advanced to the position of head teller. Her strong leadership skills, dedication to exceptional customer service, and in-depth knowledge of the community makes her an ideal fit for this role.

“Kristen is a valuable asset to our team, and we are thrilled to promote her to branch manager,” said Lisa Kmetz, executive vice president – Retail and Security officer at the bank. “We are confident that Kristen will continue to excel in her new position and contribute significantly to the growth and success of our branch.”