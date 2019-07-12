MP CPAs Helps Raise Funds for Children’s Study Home

SPRINGFIELD — On June 18, members of MP CPAs participated in the Children’s Study Home Charity Bowling Fundraiser, which was held at Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow. The benefit was put on to raise funds for the educational needs of children and families associated with the Children’s Study Home.

The total funds raised this year eclipsed the $4,000 mark, which exceeded organizers’ expectations. MP CPAs and LLumin Inc. were the two sponsors of the event. All proceeds from the event will be used to further benefit the Children’s Study Home’s charitable purpose.