MP CPAs Promotes Meghan Boone to Senior Audit Associate

SPRINGFIELD — MP CPAs recently promoted Meghan Boone to senior audit associate at the firm. She works to provide quality audit services to a diverse group of clients, including for-profit companies, nonprofits, employee benefit plans, and charter schools. She has begun to develop relationships with her clients and has enjoyed working with them on their audits, reviews, and compilations.

Boone joined the firm in 2020. She holds a bachelor’s degree in management and accounting from Westfield State University. She also works closely with colleagues from Westfield State to continue a mentoring and recruiting relationship with her alma mater.