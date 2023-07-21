Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts receives $10,000 Donation

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) announced it has received a $10,000 donation from the Joseph & Anna C. Dias Jr. Family Foundation, in partnership with LUSO Federal Credit Union, to fund age-appropriate financial-literacy programs for students in Ludlow.

“It is an honor to once again work with LUSO Federal Credit Union, through the generosity of the Joseph and Anna C. Dias Jr. Foundation, to bring our programs to the young people in Ludlow,” said Jennifer Connolly, JAWM president. “Volunteers from the credit union, along with community and business volunteers, routinely donate their time and talents to inspire and prepare students at St. John the Baptist School, East Street School, and Harris Brook Elementary School to succeed in their futures.”

Maria Gomes, trustee for the Joseph & Anna C. Dias Jr. Family Foundation, added that “we are pleased to partner with LUSO Federal Credit Union to support the mission of Junior Achievement to deliver age-appropriate financial-literacy programs to local students in Ludlow schools. The connection between the school and the business community is important to help students understand how what they are learning will be applied in their personal and business life.”

JAWM programs are offered at no cost to schools and community groups throughout the four counties of Western Mass.

“We are delighted to coordinate the volunteers for JA with our employees, including having many of our employees teach classes,” said Sharon Dufour, chief financial officer at LUSO Federal Credit Union. “We view the JA program as a real-life learning extension of our school banking program, and we thoroughly enjoy the time we spend in the classrooms engaging with the students and teachers.”