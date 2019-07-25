NetLogix Selected to the Channel Futures MSP 501 List

WESTFIELD — NetLogix, a managed-services provider and technology partner based in Westfield, announced its selection to The Channel Futures MSP 501 List for 2019. Released annually, this award recognizes the worldwide top managed-service providers who exhibit innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed service. These organizations have distinguished themselves among the largest pool of applicants the MSP 501 has ever received. Since its inception, the Channel Futures MSP 501 list has aimed to identify the most groundbreaking managed-services organizations operating today, each of whom have become known for their advanced solutions that have a potentially limitless potential for growth. The companies on this list have reputations for not only excellent services but also an ability to adapt to the changing needs of customers, a demonstrated ability to help organizations get the most out of their technological investments and establishing partnerships based on professionalism and trust. “I’m incredibly proud of the NetLogix team and all the hard work they’ve done to bring the company where it is today,” said Marco Liquori, founder and owner of NetLogix. “Without them and their dedication, we would never have become the business we are today — an excellent team of professionals, who put our client’s best interests and satisfaction above everything else.”