New Cannabis Delivery Business Opens in Holyoke

HOLYOKE — Blossom Flower, a fully licensed cannabis delivery operation located at 1 Cabot St., Holyoke, is now open. The new, Latina-owned business is spearheaded by Damaris Aponte, who has deep roots in Holyoke. As she embarks on this journey, she will have family by her side as her son, Dashaun Goodman, has also come on board.

Aponte grew up in Holyoke in the ’80s and ’90s and has established herself as a local leader, volunteering her time through outreach for literacy and financial education, organizing street cleanups, and supporting nonprofit organizations in Holyoke and surrounding communities. She is a graduate of the Commonwealth’s second social equity program and has tirelessly worked to bring Blossom Flower to fruition.

“People ask about my ‘why.’ But the better question is ‘why not?’ or ‘who better?’ The cannabis industry has presented an opportunity for me, a Latina from Holyoke who endured the tragic loss of my brother to these streets, to build a business that uplifts my community,” Aponte said. “It’s not just about building wealth for myself and my family, but to provide well-paying jobs with upward mobility to my neighbors, and I encourage them to in turn spend their dollars in Holyoke by supporting other local businesses here too, all while continuing to serve my community.”