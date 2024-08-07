Spot On Storage Opens in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Spot On Storage is now open at 230 Hodges Cross Road in North Adams. This is the second location for Spot On Storage, with the first facility located in Catskill, N.Y. The project was developed by Vanguard-Fine, LLC.

The facility totals 61,900 square feet and offers 462 rentable storage units, temperature-controlled and standard units in different sizes, as well as vehicle, RV, and boat storage. There is computerized gate access and a camera surveillance system as well as a professional manager on site. The property is located adjacent to Cumberland Farms at the intersection of Route 8 and Hodges Cross Road and near the Super Walmart.

Spot On Storage is a partnership by Barry Feinman, Ben Feinman, Sam Feinman, and Kenneth Brownell of Vanguard-Fine, LLC. “We purchased this property last August with the knowledge that there was a need for a safe, secure, outdoor and temperature-controlled storage facility in the Northern Berkshire County area,” Barry Feinman said.

Vanguard-Fine, LLC is one of Albany, New York’s largest independent real-estate brokerage and development companies. The firm specializes in retail, warehouse, and self-storage development in addition to the brokerage division, which is licensed in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. The company has been in business for more than 25 years, and its offices are on located at 1529 Western Ave., Albany, N.Y.