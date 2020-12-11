New Deputy Superintendent Announced at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON — The Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced that Glen Hevy will join the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home as its new, permanent deputy superintendent on Dec. 21.

Hevy, a retired U.S. Army Infantry Officer, joins Holyoke from the Bedford VA Medical Center, where he was the senior operations official for Patient Care Services at the 400-bed VA hospital. Also at the Bedford VA Medical Center, he held the roles of chief of the Sensory and Physical Rehabilitation Service and an investigator for Equal Opportunity Employer policies in the Office of Resolution Management.

Before his time at the Bedford VA, Hevy held other public-service positions, including unit manager at the North Central Correctional Institute, program director at the Department of Youth Services, and as program director at human-services agencies in the Commonwealth.

Hevy served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. During his 10 years in the Army, he was a rifle platoon leader, senior instructor, company commander, and academic chairperson. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Troy State University.

The state also announced that Eric Sheehan, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with extensive public service at the federal and state level, has been promoted to assistant secretary for Veterans’ Homes effective Dec. 14. In addition, Eric Johnson, a licensed nursing-home administrator, will become the new superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea on Dec. 14.

These new hires follow the announcement of Cheryl Lussier Poppe’s appointment as secretary of Veterans’ Services in October and will be critical to moving forward major initiatives to support the Commonwealth’s veterans, including the continued COVID-19 response and oversight of the Soldiers’ Homes, strengthening the leadership and staff of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and advancing that facility’s expedited capital project.

“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of distinguished healthcare professionals and military veterans to leadership roles at the Department of Veterans’ Services and the Commonwealth’s Soldiers’ Homes as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. “The veterans in the Commonwealth deserve the highest-quality services and care possible, and I look forward to the contributions of these new leaders who will work with Secretary Poppe to continually enhance our services and systems for the Commonwealth’s veteran community.”