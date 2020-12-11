Ruth’s House Lunch Series Tackles ‘How to Pay for Your Healthcare as You Get Older’

LONGMEADOW — The monthly virtual Lunch and Learn series at Ruth’s House Assisted Living Residence announced that attorney Michael Hooker, an elder-law and estate-planning specialist, will talk about planning for and paying for elder care on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The two-part “How to Pay For Your Healthcare as You Get Older” program will be held from noon to 1:15 both days, and both sessions will be followed by a Q & A session, raffle, and a virtual tour.

Hooker’s law practice is focused solely on elder law. He is a frequent public speaker and has written extensively on topics of elder law and planning for needed care.

RSVP to Christina Tuohey (413) 567-6212 or [email protected]. A confirmation and Zoom invite will be e-mailed to participants prior to the meeting.