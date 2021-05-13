New England Public Media President Martin Miller to Step Down

SPRINGFIELD — After a career spanning more than three decades in public broadcasting, Martin Miller is stepping down from his position as president of New England Public Media (NEPM). He will continue in his role until a successor is named, and then will move into a senior counsel role focused on new fundraising efforts for NEPM’s music endowment, journalism, and engagement priorities.

Miller led WFCR radio for more than two decades, expanding it into the 13-station New England Public Radio network and relocating its main broadcast facility from the UMass Amherst campus to state-of-the-art studios in Springfield. The Five College Studios, rebuilt in 2016, remain at UMass in Hampshire House.

In 2019, Miller became president of NEPM after helping to orchestrate an alliance with public-television station WGBY to create New England Public Media, thus expanding journalism, community-engagement, cultural, and educational programs through multi-platform services. The successful merger of NEPR with WGBY brought together the resources of public radio and TV, creating a robust public-media organization positioned to continue its public-service mission well into the future.

“Martin leaves an outstanding legacy of service to public media in Western New England,” said Robert Feldman, NEPM board chair. “From his dedicated leadership at WFCR to his vision for uniting with WGBY TV, he has led with principle, insight, and wisdom, building and strengthening public media on behalf of audiences and communities across our region.”

Miller began his public-media career in 1979 at WNYC Radio in New York and continued it at WGBH Radio in Boston beginning in 1985. He served in a variety of capacities, completing his career there as program director. During his tenure, he was instrumental in helping launch The World, the first international news program for an American audience. He also produced award-winning programming including “Oy Chanukah! with the Klezmer Conservatory Band.”

In 1995, he joined WFCR in Amherst as general manager. During his nearly 26 years leading WFCR, NEPR, and now NEPM, he helped raise more than $11 million for capital improvements and new programming, developed NEPR’s Media Lab, was responsible for significant revenue and audience growth for radio, increased investments in journalism, developed a diverse board of directors and created a new community advisory board for NEPM, and, most recently, oversaw the launch of NEPM’s new local radio program And Another Thing.

“UMass Amherst, the Five College Consortium, and NEPM have provided me with the wonderful opportunity to be part of a talented group of people involved in the important work of education, civic leadership, and joyful engagement for the residents of Western New England,” Miller said. “I am very fortunate that my career has allowed me to focus in areas I cherish — journalism, education, and music — and it has afforded me the honor and privilege to work with wonderful colleagues, volunteers, members of our community, and supporters for almost four decades. Together, for our region, we have built a public-media organization that will continue to serve our communities for many years to come.”