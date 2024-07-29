New Longmeadow Vet Clinic to Host Open House on Aug. 3

LONGMEADOW — The old saying ‘the dog days of summer’ has taken on new meaning in Longmeadow.

Local pets and their owners will soon have an in-town option when it comes to quality care. Caroline Joos, Kristin Lappetito, and Angela DuBois are officially opening the doors of Longmeadow Veterinary Clinic, the town’s only veterinary clinic, on Monday, Aug. 5 at 916 Shaker Road.

To introduce themselves to the community, Joos, Lappetito, and DuBois are inviting the public to an open house on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will include tours of the new, state-of-the-art facility; giveaways; and free coffee and pastries from Pour Things Coffee.

“Since moving to Massachusetts, I have loved the charm of Longmeadow and was shocked that there wasn’t a vet clinic in the community,” Joos said. “We were looking for a commercial location for a while, and then this one popped up.”

Joos grew up in Rochester, N.Y., where she started working at a vet clinic at 15 as a kennel attendant. She worked as a veterinary technician throughout high school, as well as in college and veterinary school at Cornell University.

Joos and Lappetito met at Cornell, where they both graduated from veterinary school in 2009. Joos then worked in New Jersey, Pittsburgh, and in the Springfield area before purchasing Feeding Hills Veterinary Clinic in 2020. Joos met DuBois when she moved to the area; the two have been business partners since 2022.

After graduating from Cornell, Lappetito began working on horses in California, then moved to Pennsylvania to focus on veterinary care for rural mixed animals. In 2012, she moved to Massachusetts and has been working in a small animal emergency room ever since, focusing on sick pets and ultrasound.

DuBois has been in the veterinary field for 23 years, earning her certified veterinary practice manager certificate in 2019. She started as a kennel technician and worked her way up through the years, giving her valuable experience all aspects of veterinary clinic management.

The Aug. 3 open house is a way for the community to meet the three owners of Longmeadow Veterinary Clinic and hear more about their practice and their philosophy when it comes to pet care.

“What I love most about veterinary medicine is being able to provide excellent care to our patients,” DuBois said. “I also love educating owners and helping them make informed decisions about their pet’s care. We are all in veterinary medicine because we love animals and want to do what is best for them and their owners.”

For more information, visit www.longmeadow.vet or email [email protected]. While the clinic is not yet open, pet parents can make start making appointments now.