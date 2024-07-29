Today Is the Deadline for Healthcare Heroes Nominations

SPRINGFIELD — Nominations for the Healthcare Heroes class of 2024 are due by end of day today, July 29. Nominations can be submitted at businesswest.com/healthcareheroes/nominations.

In the spring of 2017, BusinessWest and its sister publication, the Healthcare News, created a new and exciting recognition program called Healthcare Heroes. It was launched with the theory that there are heroes working across this region’s wide, deep, and all-important healthcare sector, and that there was no shortage of fascinating stories to tell and individuals and groups to honor. That theory has certainly been validated.

We encourage you to get involved and help recognize someone you consider to be a hero in the community we call Western Mass. in one (or more) of these eight categories:

Patient/Resident/Client Care Provider;

Health/Wellness Administrator;

Emerging Leader;

Community Health;

Health Educator;

Innovation in Health/Wellness;

Collaboration in Health/Wellness; and

Lifetime Achievement.