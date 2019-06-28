New Traffic Signalization Installed at Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Chris Cignoli, director of the Springfield Department of Public Works (DPW) and Mercy Medical Center President Mark Fulco hosted an announcement Tuesday to celebrate newly operational traffic signalization at the Carew Street entrance to Mercy Medical Center.

The new intersection features a new traffic signal, turning lanes in both directions on Carew Street, as well as turning lanes off of the Mercy campus from Cass Street.

“This is another good example of my administration’s continued efforts to do public/private collaboration initiatives to enhance quality of public health and safety in our neighborhoods,” said Sarno. “This traffic light has been sorely needed for many years to give peace of mind to all the patrons of Mercy Hospital and our Carew Street neighborhood area. I am so thankful to Mercy Medical Center President Mark Fulco’s leadership and partnership, along with our city’s team of DPW Director Chris Cignoli and CAFO TJ Plante to finally, after all these years, get this done.”

The $650,000 redesign is the result of a collaboration between the city and Mercy Medical Center and was announced April of last year. The City contributed $550,000 and Mercy provided $100,000 for construction and installation.

“Mercy Medical Center’s commitment to providing a safe environment for our patients, their families and our colleagues extends beyond the walls of our facilities,” said Fulco. “This new traffic signal is an important upgrade that safely and efficiently manages vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic at this busy intersection. We are grateful to the city of Springfield and Mayor Sarno for the partnership that made this improvement possible.”

Said Cignoli, “this project was a great collaboration between the city and Mercy. The installation of a new traffic signal will significantly improve the safety of vehicles and pedestrians utilizing all of the services on Mercy’s campus, as well as slow traffic on Carew Street.”

Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. of Springfield designed the intersection and Morais Concrete Service performed site work.