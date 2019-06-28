Watch, Clock Collectors Make Time in Western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD — The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (NAWCC) is staging its national convention in Western Mass – 39 years after its last New England convention.

The convention, which started Thursday, takes place at the Eastern States Exposition, and runs through Sunday.

“The convention is unique to New England because the first clock and watches were produced in New England in the 1700s,” said Alicia Szenda, GSCVB director of Sales. “This convention is all about clocks, watches, the tools used in making and repairing them, sun dials, barometers and ephemera. Members of the group share a common interest in collecting, buying, selling, trading, repairing, restoring, and studying the science of time.”

The NAWCC Convention features products for purchase along with raffles, lectures, and contests. The group was brought to Western Mass by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. The economic impact is estimated at $2,543,423 which includes hotel rooms, meals and other costs associated with the convention.