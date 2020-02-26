Nicholas LaPier CPA PC Welcomes Three CPAs to Firm

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Nicholas LaPier CPA PC announced that three local CPAs have joined the firm:

Dawn Bryant, CPA, recently joined Nicholas LaPier, CPA PC as an audit manager. She has worked in public accounting for more than 25 years, with her primary focus in auditing and specializing in not-for-profit organizations. Her experience also includes working with for-profit businesses in various industries including retail, distribution, and construction. Bryant earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, financial track, graduating summa cum laude from the University of North Carolina at Asheville. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA). She serves as board president for a private foundation and teaches a nonprofit business functions course for the University of Connecticut.

Colleen Berndt, CPA, recently joined the firm as a tax manager. She has worked in public accounting for more than 30 years, with a primary focus in business taxation and consulting. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from American International College in Springfield and is a member of AICPA and MSCPA. She serves on various local nonprofit boards.

Edward Stambovsky, CPA, also recently joined the firm. He has worked in public accounting for more than 40 years, with a primary focus on business, individual, and trust taxation, and has consulted with businesses throughout his career. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UMass Amherst and is a member of AICPA and MSCPA.