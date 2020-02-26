Florence Bank Announces Patricia Covalli as Community Support Award Winner

FLORENCE — Florence Bank has named Patricia Covalli its Community Support Award winner. Covalli, a collections officer, joined the bank in February 2015 and has 25 years of banking experience.

The Community Support Award was established by Florence Bank in 1997 as a means of formally recognizing employees who are active participants in community events and donate their personal and professional time to local not-for-profit organizations.

Each year, the award recipient has the opportunity to select a not-for-profit organization of his or her choice, and the bank makes a donation to that organization. At Covalli’s recommendation, Florence Bank will make a donation to Soldier On. The mission of Soldier On, based in Leeds, is to provide formerly homeless veterans with permanent, supportive, sustainable housing.

Covalli serves her community as an active member of the United Way of Hampshire County. She also serves as a fundraising volunteer for Florence’s Look Park and volunteers at Northampton’s Interfaith Cot Shelter.

“Patty is the ideal choice for the Community Support Award,” said Kevin Day, president of Florence Bank. “Her positive energy, commitment to numerous local nonprofit organizations, and dedication to helping those in need within our community is exemplary.”