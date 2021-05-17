Top Banner

Nine Businesses to Compete at EforAll Berkshire County’s Virtual Pitch Contest

PITTSFIELD — The public is welcome to watch and vote for their favorites at Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County’s virtual Spring Pitch Contest on Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The event is co-sponsored by 1Berkshire and encourages would-be entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas and compete for cash prizes.

Nine contestants will be pitching, including Brian Pearson (Adventure East: outdoor adventures), Justin Allen (Beehive Media: Berkshire videos), Eugene Carr (Berkshire Busk! street festival), Marlee Tyska (Berkshire GreenLeaf & Wellness: outdoor hikes), Nicholas Russo (Crosswalk Coffee: bike-powered coffee cart), Leslie Woodward (Edenesque: atisanal nutmilk), Lindsey Mancari (Holistic Collective in the Shire: wellness center), Sarah Real and Mike Dell’Aquila (Hot Plate Brewing Co.: craft brewery), and Douglas Seaburg and Brian Barde (ShantyShare: ice-fishing shanties).

Registration is required by clicking here.

