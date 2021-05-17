Amherst Area Chamber, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield to Present Drive-in Movie Night

CHICOPEE — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will team up with the Mill District and host Mercedes-Benz of Springfield to present a family-friendly drive-in movie, Toy Story 4, at the Mercedes-Benz of Springfield dealership on Friday, May 21. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the movie begins at 8:30 p.m.

“This is an opportunity to bring people from across Western Mass. together for an evening of fun for the whole family, all with safe distancing measures in place,” said Claudia Pazmany, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds from the event will benefit UMass For The Kids (FTK), which encourages collaboration between students, UMass Amherst, and the Amherst community by working to raise awareness and funds for local patients and families at Baystate Children’s Hospital, in connection with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“It is our pleasure to host the Amherst Chamber benefiting UMass FTK for our first event in over a year,” said Mercedes-Benz of Springfield owners Peter and Michelle Wirth. “Hampden and Hampshire county coming together once again.”

Click here to purchase tickets online. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.