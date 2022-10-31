North Adams Chamber Announces LumiNAMA Holiday Lights Initiative

NORTH ADAMS — The North Adams Chamber of Commerce announced the first citywide LumiNAMA holiday lights initiative to run from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1. LumiNAMA is intended to brighten up the city, give residents and visitors a memorable experience, and encourage foot traffic during the holiday season.

All businesses, not just downtown businesses, in North Adams are encouraged to create a window display and illuminate their windows with holiday lights from 4 to 8 p.m. daily, coinciding with the city’s tree-lighting ceremony on the evening of Nov. 23.

“We believe businesses doing something as simple as hanging up some holiday lights will make shopping downtown for North Adams residents a little extra special this holiday season,” chamber President Glenn Maloney said.

The LumiNAMA downtown holiday lights route will run along Marshall, Holden, Main, and Eagle streets, and Route 2 between Big Y and behind 85 Main St. Many downtown businesses have already committed to participating in the initiative, including MASS MoCA, MCLA, and Gallery 51. The city of North Adams will also assist in installing lights along Route 2.

Additionally, the chamber is connecting commercial real-estate owners with local artists and community groups to activate unoccupied storefronts.

Businesses interested in participating in LumiNAMA are encouraged to register their display by Nov. 18 at nachamber.org/luminama. Those who register will be considered for the following awards: Brightest Lights, Best Window Display, and Best Art Installation. Voting begins on Nov. 23 and ends on Dec. 14. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16.