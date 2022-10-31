Kimberly Robinson Signs New Five-year Contract to Lead PVPC

SPRINGFIELD — Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) Chair Walter Gunn announced the completion of a new five-year contract with Executive Director Kimberly Robinson, who has led the PVPC — the state-designated regional planning agency for Hampden and Hampshire counties — since October 2019.

“As the commission’s governing body, we have been impressed with Kim’s remarkable ability to navigate through unprecedented challenges to our operations over her initial tenure,” said Gunn, who represents Longmeadow on the commission. “As we know, our staff now conducts business in a manner vastly different from years past. And yet, by all accounts, the job is getting done day in, day out. Of course, it should not go unsaid that this success is surely a testament to each and every PVPC staff member who has stepped up to ensure Kim’s first years here have advanced the important work with which the agency is tasked in pursuit of a better Valley.”

Robinson came to the PVPC after serving as executive director of the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency in Greater Reno, Nev. for more than seven years. Additionally, she has held leadership positions for Washoe County, also of Greater Reno, as well as the city of Detroit.

“It is a tremendous privilege to lead such a capable team of public servants dedicated to making the 43 communities of Hampden and Hampshire counties more resilient, sustainable, equitable, and prosperous, and I am so pleased to have the opportunity to continue in this important regional role for the next five years,” Robinson said. “Together, we will continue to use smart planning and investments in the realms of transportation, environmental protection, clean energy, housing, community and economic development, and so much more to make life better for each and every resident and visitor of our Valley.”