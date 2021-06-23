OMG Inc. Celebrates 40th Anniversary

AGAWAM — OMG Inc., a leading manufacturer and global supplier of fasteners, products, and value-added components and technology for the commercial roofing and residential construction markets, announced its 40th anniversary serving diverse construction markets.

Established in 1981 under the name Olympic Fasteners Inc., the company originally distributed fasteners for commercial roofing applications. In the mid-1980s, after several years of prosperous growth, the company began manufacturing and marketing its own line of construction fasteners at its current plant in Agawam.

Recognizing that on-site customer service and support were critical to its long-term success, the company began building a strong sales and technical support network of direct company employees, which today is the largest of its kind in the commercial roofing industry. By the early 2000s, the company had changed its name to OMG Inc.

What started as a fastener company has expanded over the years into a diversified manufacturer of components and technology for both commercial roofing and residential construction applications.

Through its two operating divisions — OMG Roofing Products and FastenMaster — OMG has developed many innovative products and technologies. Most notable from OMG Roofing Products are OlyBond insulation adhesives, RhinoBond induction technology for installing thermoplastic roofing membranes, and its exclusive Vortex Breaker drain technology for commercial roof drains. Notable FastenMaster products include the line of LOK products for structural wood-to-wood connections in residential applications, the Cortex hidden fastening system for composite decks and trim, and FrameFAST, a tool for structural framing applications.

Today the company has nearly 600 employees globally and more than 400 in Western Mass., making it one of the area’s largest employers. In addition, the company operates manufacturing plants in Agawam, Addison, Ill., and Rockford, Minn., and has a global sales force of more than 100 in North America, Europe, and Asia. Company capabilities include cold forming, stamping, heat treating, cathodic e-coating, adhesive formulating, and mixing, as well as packaging. OMG produces more than 1 billion fasteners each year.