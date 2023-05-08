OMG Inc., Joey’s Deli to Raise Funds for Wounded Warrior Project, Michael J. Dias Foundation

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. and Joey’s Deli of Agawam are hosting the Whoopie Pie Waddle, a 5K run or two-mile walk around the Agawam Industrial Park, on Saturday, May 20 to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project and the Michael J. Dias Foundation.

The running and walking events start at 8:30 a.m. at OMG, Inc., 153 Bowles Road. The entry fee is $30 per runner or walker and includes a race bib and T-shirt. Prizes from OMG and Joey’s Deli will be awarded to the top three men and women racers. All participants will be treated to a whoopie pie from Joey’s Deli.

“This is a great event for two wonderful charities in need of funding, and we are proud to sponsor it with Joey’s Deli,” said Geri McCarthy, OMG’s director of Employee Engagement. “Employee wellness and giving back are important to our corporate philosophy and culture. We have a highly engaged wellness committee focused on nutrition, financial wellness, mental well-being, and physical health, and believe our employees are happier and more productive due to this attention to personal improvement.”

Jonathan Cunningham, owner of Joey’s Deli, added that “we at Joey’s Deli are excited to co-host and sponsor our first 5K. Both Joey and I love to share our passion for running and giving back to the community that we call home. We look forward to raising a lot of money for these two worthy charities.”

Guests and spectators can enjoy snacks, beverages, kids’ activities, and raffles during the race, which will be held rain or shine, and is expected to end by about 12 noon.

Participants for the 5K run or two-mile walk must register online before the start of the race by clicking here. In addition to the $30 entry fee, there is a $2.80 sign-up fee.