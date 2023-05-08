Live Shows Return to Downtown Springfield Beginning May 26

SPRINGFIELD — Summer in New England comes early this year as live music returns to MGM Springfield with the new and expanded Free Music Fridays concert series. Every Friday from May 26 to Sept. 8, some of the area’s most popular bands and national artists will perform on the Plaza at MGM Springfield in the city’s South End, starting at 7:30 p.m. (weather permitting).

Kicking off the 2023 series is the popular Pink Floyd tribute band Brain Damage. Additional local favorites such as Trailer Trash, Brass Attack, Back in Black, and Aquanett, among others, are scheduled to perform throughout the summer. MGM Springfield will also welcome new additions to the Free Music Fridays lineup, including local light Brynn Cartelli, season 14 winner of The Voice. Also debuting on the Plaza stage is Zac Brown tribute band Zac N’Fried; Springfield based R&B, soul, and hip-hop group Malado!; and national pop and hip-hop band LFO.

“MGM Springfield is thrilled to welcome guests and the community back to the Plaza starting even earlier this season, to enjoy free live music under the stars,” said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield president and chief operating officer. “Based on the incredible success of last summer, we have expanded the lineup and will kick off just before Memorial Day. Many local fan favorites will be back, and we are excited to announce the addition of nationally known artists who will take the Plaza stage for the first time.”

MGM Springfield will continue its partnership with White Lion Brewing Co. to provide guests with a wide selection of craft beer during each Free Music Fridays concert.

“MGM Springfield is a local community collaborator and partner that continuously bridges the gap between small business and vendor opportunity,” said Ray Berry, White Lion president and general manager. “It is their commitment to the region that affords companies like White Lion the ability to align itself with a global company and brand. We look forward to continuing our partnership and offering local artisan beverages on the Plaza of MGM Springfield during Free Music Fridays.”

The series will also feature local food trucks, including North Elm Butchers Block, Batch Ice Cream, Cousins Maine Lobster, Las Kangris, and many more.