OMG Inc. Names Karly Grimaldi Sales & Operations Planning Manager

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. named Karly Grimaldi to the newly created position of Sales & Operations Planning manager. She reports to Geri McCarthy, director of Operations.

“OMG has established a strong S&OP forecasting tool which various functions in the business utilize,” said Dewey Kolvek, senior vice president of Operations. “In her new position, Karly will capitalize on the tool to help these functions drive process improvements within their organizations.”

Grimaldi started with OMG in 2011 as a sales and marketing assistant for the Roofing Products Division. Most recently, she has been an S&OP analyst, helping to design and launch the initial sales and operations planning tool. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in information management and communications, both from Bay Path University.