Panel Discussion Slated for April 24 on Massachusetts Paid Family Leave

CHICOPEE — On Wednesday, April 24, HRMA of Western New England will present a program on Massachusetts’ new paid family leave legislation at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee.

This will be an informative and interactive discussion presented in a panel format. Panelists will review the overall parameters of the law, timelines for employer contributions and leave requests, best-practice tips for communicating this new legislation to employees, and more.

Joining the panel will be William Alpine, the new director of the state Paid and Family Leave Department, as well as several employers with locations in Rhode Island and New York, where similar legislation is already in place. They include Joanne Gloster, senior HR consultant at DMS; Kim Counter, director of HR at J. Polep; and Abigail O’Connell, senior counsel at Sunlife.

“It’s critical that we understand the current regulations in Massachusetts but also explore outcomes from other states that have already put this legislation in place,” said Myra Quick, president of HRMA of Western New England. “This is a very high-impact issue for all Massachusetts employers.”

The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. with registration and a buffet dinner, followed by the presentation from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. The program has been approved for both HRCI and SHRM credits. For more information, visit www.hrmawne.org.