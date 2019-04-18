NAI Plotkin Appoints Daniel Moore Vice President of Brokerage Division

SPRINGFIELD — NAI Plotkin, a third-generation commercial real-estate firm based in Springfield, announced the promotion of Daniel Moore to vice president and leader of the company’s Brokerage division.

President and CEO Evan Plotkin praised Moore, a 12-year veteran of the firm, for his contributions to the company, his extensive experience in both brokerage and construction management, and his ability to both understand and exceed client expectations. “These are exciting times for NAI Plotkin,” he noted, “and Dan is exactly the right person to guide our brokerage division as it propels forward.”

Moore succeeds Bill Low as NAI Plotkin’s broker of record, as Low pursues other interests.