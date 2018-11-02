Panel to Present Discussion on Digital Marketing Today

NORTHAMPTON — Common Capital, Valley Community Development, and the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce will present “Making Digital Marketing Possible” today, Nov. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Northampton Center for the Arts, 33 Hawley St., Northampton.

This free event — a conversation about using digital marketing to grow one’s business — will feature a panel of small-business owners and marketing specialists, including Kimberley Chagnon, co-owner of Kim’s Upholstery; Amy Scott, founder of Wild Apple Design Group; Dawn Cordeiro, co-owner of Holyoke Hummus Co.; and Mark Firehammer, a digital marketing consultant and marketing services provider at Attract More Clients.