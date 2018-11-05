Annual Cancer House Of Hope Luminaria Fundraiser to Be Held Nov. 15

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A Night of Light, the CHD Cancer House of Hope’s annual luminaria fundraising event, returns to the Green at Storrowton Village on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Storrowton Tavern will serve hot chocolate, cider, and snacks.

The event features hundreds of luminary bags that are lit and placed on the Storrowton Village Green to honor and remember those lost to cancer and those who are survivors. This evening of music, remembrance, and hope honors friends and loved ones and supports the many programs and services offered by Cancer House of Hope. Luminary bags cost $5 each and can be personally inscribed in honor of a friend or loved one. To dedicate a luminaria bag, visit www.chd.org/luminaria.

Cancer House of Hope, located at 1999 Westfield St. in West Springfield, offers free services and therapies and provides emotional, educational, social, and spiritual support in a home-like setting.

Advanced Restoration Group in Easthampton is the presenting sponsor for the event, with other major sponsors including Westfield Bank, Spherion Staffing, Liberty Mutual, Bearingstar Insurance, Northwestern Mutual, Comcast Business, and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

“With the generous support of Advanced Restoration Group and our other community partners, we can leverage the energy created by this beautiful event over and over, so that those with cancer don’t have to face it alone,” said Joe Kane, director of Cancer House of Hope.

For more information about the luminaria event or Cancer House of Hope, visit chd.org.