Paradise City Arts Returns with Spring Festival on Memorial Day Weekend 

NORTHAMPTON — Paradise City Arts is back again with its festival “Springtime in Paradise” on Memorial Day weekend.

A collection of 220 artists and creators from 15 different states will be present at the three-day festival to show and sell original works in ceramics, painting, furniture, jewelry, and more. In addition to the art, this festival will include food prepared by chefs from the region, a full bar, and live music, all under a festival dining tent — a 12,000 square-foot tent set up on a grassy lawn surrounded by outdoor sculptures. The bar will offer wine, beer, and more atypical drinks including Paradise City’s signature cocktail, the ‘Manhattan Meets Northampton.’

Workshops and demonstrations like the ‘Sculpture Promenade’ will offer Instagram opportunities for guests as well as decorating ideas for attendees’ own gardens. There will be workshops designed for children, although adults may participate as well. A silent action will be held to raise money for the International Language Institute of Massachusetts (ILI), a non-profit language school that provides free English classes.

In the past, Paradise City’s silent art auctions have raised nearly $500,000 for community non-profits as part of its “Giving Voice” campaign.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday. Admission to this event is $14 online for adults, $16 at the door; $8 for students; free for anyone 12 and under. Parking is free of charge. Masks are not currently required in indoor spaces, but are recommended for discretionary use.