Pare Corp. Opens Office in Holyoke

HOLYOKE — Pare Corp., a multi-disciplinary civil, structural, geotechnical, transportation, and environmental engineering firm, announced it is growing with the opening of its third office.

Strategically located in Holyoke to serve the greater Pioneer Valley and the central and western areas of Massachusetts and Connecticut, Pare’s office is in the Whitney Place Business Center, which provides easy access to the Mass Pike and Interstate 91, as well as accessibility to biking and local bus routes. From this location, Pare will be able to quickly respond to the many growing needs of clients and communities throughout the area.

Pare will provide a full range of engineering and consulting services from the Holyoke office. The firm is currently working on a variety of public- and private-sector projects, including the Belchertown State School Carriage Grove redevelopment, the Singing Bridge redevelopment project in Chicopee, traffic-light signalization and roadway improvements for Brightwood/Lincoln School in Springfield, and traffic-engineering design for Fort River Elementary School in Amherst. The office will also allow Pare to expand several growing practice areas, including its water and wastewater engineering, highway and bridge engineering, bike paths and recreational ballfields, and geotechnical and dam services.

Pare Vice President David Loring, who has managed and designed engineering projects in the region for more than 30 years, is the office manager for the Holyoke office. He currently serves as treasurer for the Massachusetts Tri-County Highway Superintendents’ Assoc. and is on the Western New England University College of Engineering industry advisory council.

“I have strong ties to the Pioneer Valley, so I look forward to introducing my colleagues to this picturesque region and getting them involved in the surrounding communities,” Loring said. “We are also excited to help our local clients with their planning, engineering, permitting, and construction-administration needs from our Whitney Place office.”

CEO John Shevlin, who grew up in Holyoke and maintains strong ties to the region, added that “this is one of several strategic initiatives for the firm to build internal leadership opportunities, develop our services, and expand our geographic footprint. As with our Lincoln and Foxboro offices, we will provide interdisciplinary project management from this location.”