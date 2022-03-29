Colebrook Announces Sale of Multiple Northampton Industrial Park Properties

NORTHAMPTON — Colebrook Realty Services Inc. announced it has brokered the sale of 168 and 178 Industrial Dr. in Northampton.

The firm announced the sale of approximately 58,443 square feet of class-A industrial/flex space in the Northampton Industrial Park, along with a 12,000-square-foot R&D building and a 2.10-acre adjoining land site. Kissell Inc. and PVC West Inc. sold the properties to GMS Realty LLP.

The properties, which represent a significant portion of the park’s available industrial space, are highly strategic assets located along Interstate 91, with the Mass Pike interchange just 15 minutes south. The properties have been fully leased to strong local manufacturing and service companies for many years.

Mitch Bolotin and Ben Bolotin of Colebrook represented the seller of the property and sourced the buyer. “This is a well-cared-for class-A office, industrial, R&D portfolio,” said Bolotin, principal and vice president of Colebrook. “The new owners will continue the legacy of good stewardship and strong occupancy at the buildings.”

Inquiries about the sale of 168 Industrial Dr. and 178 Industrial Dr. may be directed to Bolotin at [email protected] or (413) 781-0066.